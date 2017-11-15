Zimbabwe’s War Vets Praise Military Coup.

By The Associated Press….

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The Latest on Zimbabwe’s political turmoil (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

The Zimbabwe army’s takeover of the state broadcaster and action against some members of President Robert Mugabe’s government has been praised by the chairman of the Liberation War Veterans’ Association.

Chris Mutsvangwa, head of the war veterans’ group issued a statement from Johannesburg praising Army General Constantino Chiwenga for carrying out “a bloodless correction of gross abuse of power.” The statement said the army will return Zimbabwe to “genuine democracy.”

Mutsvangwa and the war veterans’ group are staunch allies of Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was fired from his post of vice president by Mugabe last week.

___

5:50 a.m.

Zimbabwe’s army urges other security services to “cooperate for the good of our country,” warning that “any provocation will be met with an appropriate response.”

The statement read out early Wednesday on state-run television calls on troops to return to barracks immediately, with all leave canceled.

It says that if the country’s degenerating political, social and economic situation is not addressed, it “may result in a violent conflict.”

The army insists that this is not a military takeover and that President Robert Mugabe’s security is guaranteed.

___

4:55 a.m.

Zimbabwe’s army has announced that “this is not a military takeover” and that President Robert Mugabe and his family are safe and sound.

“We are only targeting criminals around who him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice,” the army announced on state-run media.

The early Wednesday announcement comes after a night of unrest with military vehicles in the capital and several explosions heard.

The army statement says that “as soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy.”

Zimbabwe for the first time is seeing an open rift between the military and the 93-year-old Mugabe after he fired his deputy and longtime ally, who had military support.

___

4 a.m.

The British embassy in Zimbabwe is warning citizens to stay indoors “until the situation becomes clearer” amid growing political turmoil and military vehicles in the capital.

The embassy on Twitter cited “the uncertain situation” and “reports of unusual military activity” in the capital, Harare.

At least three explosions have been heard early Wednesday in Harare and armed soldiers and military vehicles have been seen in the streets.

___

3:25 a.m.

The U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe is encouraging American citizens to “shelter in place” amid rising political turmoil and the appearance of troops in the capital.

An embassy statement cites “the ongoing political uncertainty through the night.” The embassy will be closed to the public on Wednesday.

At least three explosions have been heard early Wednesday in Harare and armed soldiers and military vehicles have been seen in the streets.

___

2:30 a.m.

The U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe says it will be closed to the public on Wednesday because of “ongoing uncertainty” in the capital.

The embassy announced the closure on Twitter early Wednesday, shortly after at least three explosions were heard in Harare and military vehicles were seen in the streets. The embassy says it will remain “minimally staffed.”

Tensions are high after Zimbabwe’s army commander threatened to have the military step in and calm political turmoil and the ruling party accused him of “treasonable conduct.”

Zimbabwe for the first time is seeing an open rift between the military and 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe.

___

1:55 a.m.

At least three explosions have been heard in Zimbabwe’s capital as military vehicles are seen in the streets.

The Associated Press has seen armed soldiers assaulting passers-by. Soldiers have been seen loading ammunition near a group of four military vehicles.

Tensions are high in the capital, Harare, after the country’s army commander threatened to have the military step in and calm political turmoil and the ruling party accused him of “treasonable conduct”.